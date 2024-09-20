Telangana HC initiates suo motu contempt case against BJP MP Raghunandan over remarks on judges

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has initiated suo motu criminal contempt proceedings against BJP MP M Raghunandan Rao for his remarks against the judiciary during a press conference. The contempt case was taken up by a bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Sreenivas Rao, based on a letter from a single judge.

In a press conference on August 24, the MP questioned the decision of the court to grant a stay on the demolition in N-Convention. He had cited a 2014 judgment by another high court judge ordering the demolition of the same property. The MP criticised the judiciary for allegedly rushing into the matter and issuing a stay order without thoroughly examining the previous demolition directive.

In the press conference, Raghunandan Rao reportedly stated that “Judges should remove the ribbons of blindfold from their eyes” and be more aware of what was happening around them. When a reporter expressed concern over his remarks, the MP asserted that he had the right to speak out and that he was not attacking the judiciary’s dignity but rather urging judges to “know and learn the law.”

The single judge who brought the matter to the HC’s attention noted that the remarks amounted to scandalising the judiciary and were intended to undermine public confidence in the courts. The judge expressed concern that such statements, if ignored, would damage the court’s authority and hinder the enforcement of the rule of law. The letter said that Raghunandan Rao’s repeated press conferences and interviews reflected contemptuous attitudes toward the judiciary.

After reviewing the contents of the letter, the high court panel determined that the MP’s actions prima facie amounted to criminal contempt.