AP government must order CBI probe into Tirupati laddu adulteration, says minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar

HYDERABAD: Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay has asked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to let CBI uncover the truth behind the allegations that animal fat was used in preparing Tirumala prasadam.

In a letter to Naidu, Sanjay requested the AP government to permit a CBI inquiry to uncover the truth.

The letter also alleged that several employees working in the TTD are from non-Hindu communities and said that this was “unacceptable”.

The MoS also accused the previous YSR Congress government of disregarding complaints of proselytisation at Tirumala, which he said was the “heartbeat of crores of devotees of Venkateswara Swamy”.

VH too seeks CBI probe

Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP V Hanumantha Rao on Friday demanded that a CBI inquiry be ordered into the alleged use of animal fat in preparation of prasadam at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala.

Speaking to the media at the Gandhi Bhavan here, Hanumantha Rao said that he would visit the holy shrine only after Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) stops using the ingredients in question. “It is highly objectionable to even think of using animal fat in the prasadam offered to the god. Playing with the sentiments of crores of devotees is atrocious. The case should be handed over to the CBI. We need to know the facts at the earliest,” he said.