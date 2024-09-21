BRS's KTR flags ‘corruption’ in AMRUT tender process

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao raised serious concerns about “corruption” in the AMRUT scheme tender process in Telangana.

The BRS leader on Friday wrote letters to Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar as well as Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu, demanding a thorough inquiry into the awarding of Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme contracts, which he claims have been unjustly given to companies associated with the family of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Rama Rao alleged that contracts worth hundreds of crores under the AMRUT scheme were awarded to companies linked to the chief minister’s brother-in-law Srujan Reddy despite “lack of eligibility”.

He claimed that the state government has deliberately concealed information regarding tenders awarded over the past nine months and demanded that the details of all tenders and the companies that secured those be made public immediately.

The BRS leader also urged the Union government to step in and conduct an inquiry into every tender awarded under the AMRUT scheme in Telangana in the last nine months. He also requested the cancellation of all tenders that violate norms.

Rama Rao said that the state government was silent on the matter, despite repeated demands from the Opposition to clarify the issues surrounding these tenders.

The BRS leader alleged that the Municipal department and other tendering websites have been manipulated to withhold this information from the public. He demanded that the Union ministers take immediate action to release all tender-related documents and make those papers public.

Panel formed

Meanwhile, Rama Rao constituted a BRS fact-finding committee, comprising former health minister T Rajaiah, former MLA M Anand and MLA K Sanjay, to study the recent deaths of women and children in Gandhi Hospital.

The fact finding committee would visit Gandhi and other hospitals in the state and submit a report to the state government, he said.