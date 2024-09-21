Justice League: Telangana extended 10 per cent quota to EWS in med admissions, says A-G

The Telangana government has extended the 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in MBBS and postgraduate (PG) medical admissions for 2024-25, Advocate General A Sudershan Reddy informed the Telangana High Court on Friday. This was revealed in a counter affidavit submitted to a bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Sreenivas Rao on Friday. The court duly recorded this in its order.

The extension of the EWS quota comes in response to a writ petition filed by Kamareddy MLA K Venkata Ramana Reddy challenging the state government’s alleged inaction in implementing the 10% EWS quota in medical admissions for the 2024-25 academic session. Despite submitting a representation to the authorities concerned on August 28, 2024, no response was received, the MLA said in his petition. The petitioner referred to a letter sent by the Vice Chancellor of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, Warangal, to the principal secretary of the Medical, Health and Family Welfare department.

PIL in high court seeks strict enforcement of MVA rules

The Telangana High Court on Friday issued notices to the Union and state governments over the implementation of the amended Motor Vehicles Act-2019 which mandates stringent action against drivers under the influence of alcohol and drugs. A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Sreenivas Rao directed the secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, along with the principal home secretary and the transport commissioner, Telangana, to respond within four weeks regarding efforts to enforce these provisions. The court took cognisance of a PIL filed by IT professional Ramanjeet Singh, who urged strict enforcement of the amended rules under the Motor Vehicles Act. These amendments seek to penalise offenders under Section 304(ii) of the IPC for culpable homicide not amounting to murder in cases where drivers, under the influence of alcohol or drugs, cause death, rather than the lesser charge under Section 304A, which deals with death by negligence.