Telangana education dept to adjust teacher allotment in govt schools

HYDERABAD: The School Education department on Friday issued a general order to reorganise the school units and provide teachers to needy schools by adjusting surplus teachers. The move aims to address the issue of irrational allocation of teachers and uneven student-to-teacher ratio in government schools.

The order directed the collectors to make adjustments at district levels by relocating surplus teachers to those schools where there are fewer or no teachers. It said that the adjustments will have to be completed by September 28 and a report on the same will have to be submitted to Director of School Education department EV Narasimha Reddy.

As per the latest UDISE+ data, enrolment in government schools has been dropping year on year. Upon analysing the data and field information, one of the reasons was found to be was irrational allocation of teachers in the schools. “The state-level teacher-to-student ratio is 1:17, which appears to be far better compared to the minimum requirement of 1:30 under the RTE Act,” the department observed.

The department said that school-wise data revealed analogies in the number of teachers against the children’s enrolment in government schools as it is reported that teachers outnumbered the students in some schools and vice-versa. This anomaly was to be addressed immediately to bring quality education from the primary to high school level.

The decision was taken after all the enrolments, transfers and promotions were completed for the session, giving a clear picture of schools in the state, officials said.

Narasimha Reddy told TNIE, “This is a local level adjustment to address the anomaly in the schools where we found that there are surplus teachers and some schools had more student enrolments but were understaffed.”