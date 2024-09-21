Telangana health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha hits back at KTR for criticising healthcare system

HYDERABAD: Hitting back at BRS working president KT Rama Rao for claiming that the Congress government looks down upon employees by not extending the Employees Health Scheme (EHS) benefits to them, Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha said it was the BRS government which “corrupted” schemes like Aarogyasri, EHS and Journalist Health Scheme.

The minister was responding to Rama Rao’s post on X: “There is misrepresentation of government employees in public administration and the Congress government looks down upon Telangana employees by not implementing the Employees Health Care Trust GO. KCR government treated government employees like family members, while the Congress government is troubling them. Around 20 lakh families are in trouble due to the stubborn attitude of the Congress government.”

Rajanarsimha said it was the BRS government that had denied treatment to patients under Aarogyasri but the Congress increased the coverage under the scheme from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh and added 163 new packages to it within six months of forming the government.

“During the BRS regime, we have seen the employees and pensioners, who went for treatment under the EHS, being humiliated by the owners of the corporate hospitals. We, on the other hand, are going to implement the EHS in a manner that is acceptable to the employees and pensioners. The BRS leaders should refrain from such criticism”, the minister said.