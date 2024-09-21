Telangana High Court takes up plea against pubs creating noise

HYDERABAD: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Sreenivas Rao, has taken up a writ petition alleging inaction by state authorities regarding noise pollution caused by two prominent pubs in Hyderabad’s Hitech City.

The writ plea, filed by Anand Dayama, accuses Red Rhino Pub, Post Card Restaurant, and Global Tapas Bar-located at the Western Dallas Centre on Hitech City Road of operating in violation of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules and the Environment Protection Act. According to the petitioner, the constant noise emanating from these establishments is disturbing the peace and tranquility of the surrounding area.

He has sought immediate revocation of all licenses. Taking cognizance of the petition, the high court panel has issued notices to the respondents and the state authorities, seeking their response. The case has been scheduled for further hearing.