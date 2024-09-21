Telangana: HYDRAA gets statutory status, more teeth

HYDERABAD: The state Cabinet on Friday not only approved a proposal to accord statutory status to the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA), but also decided to empower the agency to carry out its task of removing encroachments in FTLs and buffer zones of water bodies and protect them.

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, also took some crucial decisions on various issues. Following the meeting, Ministers Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy briefed the media.

Srinivasa Reddy said: “The Cabinet decided to give to HYDRAA the powers and rights given to municipalities, corporations and other departments to protect lakes in core Hyderabad, that is inside the Outer Ring Road. The Cabinet decided to relax the rules accordingly.”

There are 27 urban local bodies and 51 recently-merged villages inside the ORR, the minister said, adding that this decision will empower the agency even more.

The Cabinet also approved sanctioning 129 officers to HYDRAA and to send 946 employees from other departments to the agency on deputation. In another major decision, the Cabinet approved the revised estimates of the SLBC project. The original cost at the time the project was sanctioned in 2005 was Rs 2,800 crore which has now been revised to Rs 4,637 crore.