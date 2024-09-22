DCC review meetings focus on challenges faced by Telangana Congress, cadre

HYDERABAD: The District Congress Committee (DCC) review meetings, chaired by TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, focused on various issues, including dissatisfaction among the cadre and bureaucrats declining requests of MLAs.

On Saturday, Warangal, Karimnagar and Nizamabad DCC review meetings were held at the Gandhi Bhavan in the presence of Ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, D Sridhar Babu, Jupally Krishna Rao, Advisor to CM Vem Narender Reddy, MLAs, DCC presidents and AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi.

Interestingly, turncoat MLAs Kadiyam Srihari and Dr M Sanjay too attended the meeting. While the review meetings were aimed at chalking out strategies to win the ensuing local body elections, these gatherings also explored challenges like negative impressions being created by YouTube channels and social media against the state government.

During the meetings, the leaders brought to notice of the party leadership that there is a gap between party and the government. Mahesh Kumar reportedly assured the leaders that steps would be taken to bridge the gap, if there is any.

The TPCC president also warned the people’s representatives that those who will not work in the elections would not get tickets in the next elections. He informed the district leadership that he would embark on a tour of districts very soon.