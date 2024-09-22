Families affected by Musi Riverfront Development Project to receive compensation, says Minister Ponnam Prabhakar

HYDERABAD: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Saturday said that the government will take all measures to do justice to the families of those affected by the Musi Riverfront Development Project (MRDP). He said the state government would rehabilitate them and that there was no need to worry.

“No one will be rendered homeless. If anyone loses their property, they can approach the government with the help of the local leaders,” Ponnam said.

After inspecting the 2BHK housing complex to be distributed to the beneficiaries in the complex of 284 double-bedroom houses at Chanchalguda and Vanasthalipuram, Ponnam said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is striving hard to make Musi River a tourism hub and to take Hyderabad’s image to the world level.

With the MRDP project, more employment opportunities would be created as tourism would be developed to a large extent, the minister said. GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata said that 284 houses have been constructed in Chanchalguda X Road, of which 142 have been distributed among people and the remaining 142 are vacant.

He added that poor people would also be provided with 2 BHK houses.