ITIs, ATCs to be brought under Telangana Young India Skill University

HYDERABAD: All polytechnic colleges, Advanced Technology Centres (ATC) and ITIs will soon be brought under the umbrella of the Telangana Young India Skill University.

Revealing this news during a review meeting he had with the officials of labour and employment department here on Saturday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed the officials concerned to formulate modalities in this regard.

During the meeting, the CM also directed the officials to ensure that the ITIs offer courses as per market needs. A committee should be formed to design the required syllabus for the respective courses, he added.

Revanth said that every existing ITI in the state should have principals and care should be taken to ensure that the students get comprehensive training. The CM also directed the officials to regularly monitor and conduct inspections at ITI colleges.

The chief minister suggested that they look into the possibility of establishing new ATCs in polytechnic colleges as well.

He also asked the officials to identify the Assembly constituencies which have no ITIs or ATCs and submit a report. Except in Hyderabad, all other constituencies should have ITIs or ATCs.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Labour Department Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar, Chief Minister’s Special Secretary Ajit Reddy and TGIIC MD Vishnuvardhan Reddy were among those who attended the meeting.