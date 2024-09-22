Justice League: Telangana govt defends land acquisition for Hyderabad Pharma City

Govt defends land acquisition for Hyderabad Pharma City

Revenue Principal Secretary Navin Mittal submitted a counter affidavit in response to a writ petition filed by Dasari Veera Venkata Satya Kondala Raya Chowdary, challenging the decision not to restore his name as pattadar on the Dharani portal for a 10-acre plot in Medipally village of Yacharam mandal in Rangareddy District. In his affidavit, Mittal dismissed the claims which suggested that the Telangana government had decided to scrap the Hyderabad Pharma City project.

He termed these claims as “unfounded and incorrect,” emphasising that the petitioner had based his arguments on newspaper reports, which, according to Mittal, the courts have repeatedly discredited as unreliable hearsay. Mittal reaffirmed that the establishment of Hyderabad Pharma City, which includes the disputed land, is in line with GO 31, issued on June 10, 2016.

He clarified that no orders or decisions have been made to revoke GO 31 and that the government is actively implementing the project. The acquisition process, according to Mittal, remains valid, contrary to the petitioner’s claims. Mittal contended that the petitioner has failed to establish any grounds for the court’s interference under Article 226 of the Constitution of India. He requested that the court dismiss the petition, stating that it is not maintainable under the law.

Tapgate: HC reserves order on suspended ASP’s bail plea

Justice Juvvadi Sridevi of the Telangana High Court reserved her decision on the bail petition filed by Mekala Thirupathanna, a suspended Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), who is implicated in the high-profile phone-tapping case. Thirupathanna, the fourth accused in the case, has been in custody for the last five months. The ASP’s bail plea was earlier rejected by the trial court, citing the need for further investigation.