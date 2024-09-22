Simultaneous polls a BJP’s plan to weaken federal spirit: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Strongly opposing the Union government’s “one nation, one election” plan, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the BJP was conspiring to weaken the federal spirit of the country.

Speaking at the Sitaram Yechury memorial meeting here on Saturday, Revanth said: “This country is a union of states and runs on the federal spirit. Under the guise of simultaneous elections, the BJP is trying to show its supremacy. Such attempts must be resisted.”

The chief minister said that he completely agrees with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s statement that Sitaram Yechury’s demise is a loss to the nation, especially when the BJP is trying to dominate the political scene in the country. Revanth said that Rahul Gandhi considered the late communist leader a friend, mentor and philosopher.

Condemning Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu’s remarks against Rahul Gandhi, he said that the former made comments like a “street rowdy” but Prime Minister Narendra Modi neither condemned nor apologised. Such behaviour highlights the BJP’s fascist policies.”

Speaking about Yechury’s demise, he said: “Its unfortunate that we have lost a voice of dissent.”

Recounting Yechury’s contributions, the CM recalled the pivotal role played by the departed leader in forming a united front at national level, despite tensions between the Congress and CPM in Kerala.

He said that Yechury played a key role in making legislations like the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, the Right to Information Act and the National Food Security Act.

Yechuri remains an inspiration: KTR

Meanwhile, BRS working president KT Rama Rao praised Yechury for his commitment to the poor and marginalised, despite coming from a privileged background. He said that while political discourse is at an all-time low with use of “filthy” language, Yechury remained principled. “If I ever feel lost in the battle, I will look at Sitaram Yechuri for inspiration. Lal salam, comrade,” he said.