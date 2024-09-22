Telangana: Yadadri records 103 mm rainfall

HYDERABAD: Heavy rains and thunderstorms lashed the state on Saturday evening. Heavy rains were experienced in many districts with the highest rainfall of 103.3 mm in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri.

Hyderabad recorded the second-highest rainfall in the state for the day in Golconda at 91 mm, followed by Sangareddy at 90.8 mm.

IMD said “Embedded with an East-West shear zone, Friday’s upper air cyclonic circulation over west central Bay of Bengal & adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal lay over west central Bay of Bengal and extended up to mid-tropospheric levels while another upper air cyclonic circulation lay over northern parts of Thailand and neighbourhood and extends upto mid tropospheric levels. This cyclonic circulation is likely to move west-northwestwards.

Further, under the influence of these two upper air cyclonic circulations, a low-pressure area is likely to form over northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal around September 23.

Under the influence of these weather systems, the state will experience heavy rains and thunderstorms till September 27, and a yellow alert has been issued for the state till September 25 for heavy rains and thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and Gusty winds (30-40 KMPH).

For the next 48 hours, the city will experience rains and thunderstorms and maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 3°C and 23°C respectively.