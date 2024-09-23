Actor Chiranjeevi enters Guinness World Records

HYDERABAD: Megastar Chiranjeevi was recognised as the most prolific film star in the Indian film industry by the Guinness World Records on Sunday. The award was presented by Aamir Khan and representatives from the world records bestowing organisation.

Speaking about the award, Chiranjeevi added, “I have never dreamt about the Guinness World Records. In this journey of cinema, getting this award is unexpected and I have immense gratitude to my producers, directors and fans. I have always been more interested in dance than even performances. I feel that’s why I must have gotten this recognition.”

Chiranjeevi further talked about the importance of song and dance in cinema and how that adds an edge. He even highlighted how his producers used to force him to do one more song in his films. “I thank my producers for that extra effort,” he said.

Aamir Khan talked about Chiranjeevi and his dancing capabilities. “Chiru gaaru always invests himself fully when he is dancing. Probably that’s why, we never feel like moving our gaze away from him in his songs,” said Aamir Khan.

September 22 also happens to be the day the actor made his debut in Telugu cinema in 1978. He is said to have performed 24,000 dance moves in 537 songs in 156 films. Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy congratulated him.