Telangana: Lite byte

Who’s behind Arekapudi’s appointment as PAC chief ?
Core leaders of the Bharat Rahstra Samiti are said to be suspecting that one of their own party leaders or an MLA was behind turncoat legislator Arekapudi Gandhi landing the post of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman. They strongly doubt that one of the party leaders encouraged Gandhi to file nomination for the post without the knowledge of BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and former minister T Harish Rao. They suspect that some seniors in the party were not keen on Harish Rao bagging the post. So they hatched a plot to ‘eliminate’ Harish Rao’s name.
No power, no luxury
Newly-appointed chairpersons of corporations are said to be deeply disappointed over allotment of small chambers with seating capacity for only 10-20 persons. Adding insult to injury, they have not received salaries till today. The plight of these chairpersons of corporations is said to be the subject of a hot discussion at the Gandhi Bhavan, the Congress headquarters in Hyderabad. Some of them are too embarrassed to share their pain with any one while others are wondering what is the point of getting fancy positions without power or facilities befitting those posts.
When CM lost his cool
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is known to be a leader of cool and dignified demeanour, especially when dealing with officials. However, contradictory data submitted by officials of different departments like civil supplies, agriculture and finance departments during a recent review meeting on issuance of ration cards, is learnt to have miffed the CM. An annoyed Revanth Reddy reportedly ended the meeting without further discussion on the subject, leaving officials embarrassed.
Snack that proved costly
The snacks being served to the chief minister, ministers and their guests in the Secretariat are said to be leading to health problems. If sources are to be believed, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy fell ill for three days after having a sandwich during a review meeting. A minister also suffered a health problem after eating a snack in the Secretariat. Inevitably, the staff concerned faced the wrath of the CM and demand for changing the food supplier has grown shriller from the authorities. Isn’t an irony that none other than CM and his ministerial colleagues should suffer because of bad food supplied by a catering agency at a time when food safety authorities went into an overdrive inspecting hotels and eateries across the state to prevent food adulteration.
Teenmar prediction
Is Congress MLC Chinthapandu Naveen deviating from the party line with his comments on several issues, including the HYDRAA action? Or is it a strategy designed by the grand old party itself to secure some gains politically or otherwise? Naveen, who goes with the sobriquet Teenmar Mallanna, recently claimed that A Revanth Reddy will be the last upper caste Chief Minister of Telangana while stating that the BCs will rule the state from the next elections. While it appears to be his personal stand, none of the party leaders neither condemned his comments nor commented. One wonders if this is another strategy by the Congress to consolidate BC votes. Incidentally, Mallanna also found fault with the HYDRAA demolitions.
Inputs: Ireddy Srinivas Reddy, Manda Ravinder Reddy, B Kartheek