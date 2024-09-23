Telangana: Lite byte

Who’s behind Arekapudi’s appointment as PAC chief ?

Core leaders of the Bharat Rahstra Samiti are said to be suspecting that one of their own party leaders or an MLA was behind turncoat legislator Arekapudi Gandhi landing the post of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman. They strongly doubt that one of the party leaders encouraged Gandhi to file nomination for the post without the knowledge of BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and former minister T Harish Rao. They suspect that some seniors in the party were not keen on Harish Rao bagging the post. So they hatched a plot to ‘eliminate’ Harish Rao’s name.

No power, no luxury

Newly-appointed chairpersons of corporations are said to be deeply disappointed over allotment of small chambers with seating capacity for only 10-20 persons. Adding insult to injury, they have not received salaries till today. The plight of these chairpersons of corporations is said to be the subject of a hot discussion at the Gandhi Bhavan, the Congress headquarters in Hyderabad. Some of them are too embarrassed to share their pain with any one while others are wondering what is the point of getting fancy positions without power or facilities befitting those posts.

When CM lost his cool

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is known to be a leader of cool and dignified demeanour, especially when dealing with officials. However, contradictory data submitted by officials of different departments like civil supplies, agriculture and finance departments during a recent review meeting on issuance of ration cards, is learnt to have miffed the CM. An annoyed Revanth Reddy reportedly ended the meeting without further discussion on the subject, leaving officials embarrassed.