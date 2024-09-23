Yellow alert for rains to continue till September end in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The city experienced short, intense rain spells and thunderstorms on Sunday. The highest rainfall in the state was recorded in Mulugu at 50 mm, followed by Warangal at 38.5 mm. Within the city, Uppal saw the highest rainfall at 21.5 mm.

Light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue in the state until the end of September. The IMD has issued a yellow alert until September 26 for heavy rain and thunderstorms, with lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 km/h.

The IMD reported that an East-West trough runs from Andhra Pradesh coast to south coastal Myanmar, with two embedded upper air cyclonic circulations: one over West central Bay of Bengal and another over south coastal Myanmar and neighbourhood and extends upto 5.8 Km above mean sea level. The later upper air cyclonic circulation is likely to move west-north westwards and under the influence of these two upper air cyclonic circulations, a low-pressure area is likely to form over West central Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood around Monday.

Over the next 48 hours, the city is likely to experience moderate rain or thundershowers. Maximum and minimum temperatures are to be around 31°C and 22°C, respectively.

Water Board MD asks officials to remain vigilant

In response to IMD’s forecast of heavy rains over the next two days, HMWSSB MD K Ashok Reddy instructed officials to remain vigilant. He held a zoom meeting with directors, chief general managers and general managers on Sunday. Reddy emphasised the risk of contaminated water supply due to rains and stressed the need for adequate chlorine levels in water supplied from reservoirs. Officials were asked to conduct water quality tests in rain-prone areas and distribute chlorine tablets. If necessary, arrangements should be made to supply water via tankers. Reddy also asked officials to prepare plans for a special drive to construct and repair Rain Water Harvesting Structures (RWHS) starting October 2, 2024