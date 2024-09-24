Citing shortage of teachers, parents threaten to pull kids out of govt school in Telangana

ADILABAD : Students in several government schools in the erstwhile Adilabad district are facing difficulties due to a shortage of teachers.

On Monday, residents of Ponnary village staged a protest in front of the collector’s office and submitted a memorandum to collector Rajarshi Shah. They alleged that the primary school has only one teacher and questioned how students could learn under such circumstances. The collector assured the parents that he would take the necessary measures to address the issue.

“It’s been a month since we submitted memorandums to the mandal and district education officers, but they have ignored our concerns,” said the parents, adding that they had no choice but to approach the collector.

The parents said if the government does not resolve the issue, they will enrol their children in private schools.

Meanwhile, members of the Village Development Committee (VDC) of Rajura Primary School in Lokeshwaram mandal, Nirmal district, submitted a memorandum to Additional Collector Faizan Ahmed. They claimed that the school, which has 300 students, is severely understaffed.

Several schools have been left with only a single teacher following recent transfers, with no replacements assigned. Recently, students from Telangana Model School in Kumurambheem Asifabad staged a protest, alleging that the school, with a student strength of 500, is down to only two teachers after 17 were transferred. They added that it has become difficult to run classes, and the syllabus for SSC students remains incomplete.

ITI college students demand faculty, infra in campus

ITI college students took out a rally from the campus to the district collector’s office on Monday to protest the shortage of faculty and lack of infrastructure.

The students alleged that the academic year had begun 15 days ago but classes had not started. They questioned how they were supposed to get an education when there were no faculty members. The principal had taken no action to address the issue, and the faculty was not coming to teach, they claimed. Additionally, the protesters said the classrooms did not have proper benches ceiling fans or other basic amenities.

ABVP district convener Akshay demanded that the government appoint teaching faculty and develop infrastructure on the campus.