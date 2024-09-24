First-of-its-kind initiative to hone skills of youth set for launch tomorrow in Telangana

HYDERABAD: To enhance skills among youth, the state government is all set to launch a grand skilling programme, the first such initiative in the country, on September 25.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would launch the programme to train thousands of engineering and non-engineering students that would ensure jobs in the Banking Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) sector. The programme is designed in such a way that students can get jobs as soon as they complete graduation. This will reduce unemployment in the state.

It may be recalled that the state government has already established the Telangana Young India Skill University in which courses would start from next month. Recently, the chief minister announced that the government will provide Rs 100 crore for the Skill University.

The chief minister has invited private entities to join in the efforts of the government to hone skills of the youth in the state through the Skill University.

As a part of skill development initiatives, the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has entered into an agreement with the Banking Financial Services & Insurance Consortium (BFSI) with the aim to meet the demand for IT and ITES professionals in the sector.

This will be done by integrating industry-specific knowledge into undergraduate courses to empower students with industry relevant skills. This initiative will be evolved through CSR partners, ensuring there is no additional cost to the government or the students.

EQUIPPP to support skilling programme

The key players though will be TGCHE, BFSI and Higher Education Institutions (HEIs). The TGCHE committee responsible for the pilot rollout has identified 20 non-engineering and 18 engineering colleges, mostly autonomous.