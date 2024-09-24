Peddler held for selling ganja toffees to workers in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad Special Operations Team arrested a 55-year-old man on Monday for allegedly trafficking ganja toffees from Punjab to Hyderabad. The team seized 64 ganja toffees weighing about 12.7 kg.

The accused, identified as Issar Singh, migrated to Gajularamam some 10 years ago, the police said. They added that Singh procured ganja toffee from an unidentified peddler in Punjab for easy money to facilitate his inappropriate habits. He was allegedly selling these chocolates to construction workers in Hyderabad for Rs 40 per packet.

Based on credible information, the Cyberabad SOT along with Petbasheerabad police intercepted Singh at Suchitra X Road auto stand. Upon enquiry, Singh revealed that he had purchased 12.7 kg of ganja toffees and 80 grams of dry ganja from a peddler in Punjab.

The police seized 64 packets containing 2,560 ganja toffee, 80 grams of dry ganja and a mobile phone. “He was previously involved in NDPS cases in Jagadgirigutta and Jeedimetla police station limits,” the police said.