Pharma City project intact, will continue, state informs Telangana HC

The state government, through Advocate-General A Sudarshan Reddy, informed the Telangana High Court on Monday that the Pharma City project, initiated under GO 31 by the previous BRS government, remains intact and will continue. This assertion was made during the hearing of a clutch of writ petitions and contempt cases filed by around 150 petitioners from the villages of Medipally, Nanaknagar and Kurmida, whose lands were affected by the proposed project.

Earlier, residents of Medipally and Kurmida villages had successfully challenged the land acquisition proceedings and the court had set aside the acquisition awards. Petitioners from Nanaknagar too had secured a stay on the acquisition.

Despite these legal victories, the petitioners claimed their lands remained in the government’s prohibition list, preventing them from accessing benefits such as the Rythu Bandhu scheme, crop loans, and the ability to perform land transactions.

The judge ordered the government to file an affidavit detailing the progress of negotiations with the villagers and efforts to resolve the issue and adjourned the matter for four weeks.