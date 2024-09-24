State-run dairies suffered losses under BRS: Congress MLA Beerla Ilaiah

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the BRS, when it was in power, neglected Vijaya Dairy and Mother Dairy, Alair Congress MLA and government whip Beerla Ilaiah on Monday said that the government will probe the corruption in the state-run dairies. Speaking to the media, Ilaiah said: “While KCR ‘submerged’ farmers in losses, Harish Rao destroyed the institutions like of state-run dairies by opening a private dairy in his wife’s name.”

“The previous BRS government deliberately drove these dairies to losses. There was corruption in these state-run dairies. The Congress government will investigate this issue,” he said. Ilaiah also said that the state government will soon clear all the pending bills of these dairies.

The MLA also slammed the BRS for “politicising deaths in Gandhi Hospital”. “KTR is under the impression that his father is still the CM and hence, trying to demoralise the Gandhi Hospital staff,” he said. “The BRS never bothered about the Gandhi Hospital and its staff.

But now, its leaders are trying to create a drama along with the doctors who are in their party. But the irony is that the BRS never recognised these doctors in the past, not even during the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.