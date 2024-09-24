Telangana govt leads mediation to get peace back in Jainoor

HYDERABAD: The Congress government has initiated mediation for peace between Gond tribals and Muslims following clashes over an alleged rape incident in Jainoor, Kumurambheem Asifabad district, earlier this month. Additionally, the government has taken steps to prevent the recurrence of similar incidents.

A high-level team comprising representatives from Gond and Muslim communities has held peace talks with the clashing groups with an aim to restore harmony.

Adilabad district in-charge and Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka, Khanapur MLA Vedma Bhojju Patel and adviser to Telangana government (SC, ST, OBC & Minorities) Mohammed Ali Shabbir held meetings with the leaders of Gond and Muslim communities at the Secretariat on Monday.

The minister assured the agitating Gond community that the government would ensure justice to the victim through the court of law. She also said the state government will provide assistance to the victim’s family. She and Shabbir Ali urged the Gonds against holding the entire Muslim community responsible for the wrongdoing of one individual. They also held talks with representatives of the Muslim community asking them not to indulge in any sort of violence. If they did not comply with the law, the police would deal with them accordingly, they were told.

Further, the state government has decided to study the issue at length to understand the causes of conflict and women’s safety.

Meeting in Jainoor soon

In a statement, Shabbir Ali said that a meeting with Muslim leaders from Jainoor and surrounding areas would be held soon to understand the cause of the conflict and to find solutions. He added that a joint meeting will be held to promote mutual understanding, followed by a meeting with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Minister Anasuya and MLA Bhojju have already submitted a report to the chief minister regarding the violence.

Shabbir Ali said the Congress government was taking proactive steps to prevent future conflicts by engaging both communities in a dialogue. He expressed optimism, as elders and youths from both sides are eager for the return of peace.