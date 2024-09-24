Telangana mulls single card for all welfare schemes

HYDERABAD: The state government is mulling a “One State-One Digital Card” policy for implementing welfare schemes. The idea is to extend ration, health and other welfare schemes through a single card.

On Monday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy chaired a review meeting with the officials of Health and Civil Supplies departments where it was tentatively decided that a digital family health card would be issued.

States like Rajasthan, Haryana and Karnataka have already issued cards containing all relevant details of beneficiary families. The chief minister instructed officials to study these cards and also the benefits and difficulties of emulating these states and prepare a comprehensive report.

The chief minister also suggested to the officials to select one town and one rural area in each Assembly constituency across Telangana to issue the digital cards. With this card the citizens can avail ration and health service anywhere in the state, Revanth said.

The chief minister told officials that the health profile of each family member should be included in this digital card, which will be useful for medical services in the long run. He said that the respective families should update the card time to time regarding the addition and removal of members. The chief minister ordered the setting up of district-wise systems for monitoring these digital family cards.

Ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Damodar Rajanarasimha, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and other officials were present.

