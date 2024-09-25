16,000 2BHKs earmarked for Musi riverfront oustees

HYDERABAD: The state government has earmarked as many as 16,000 two-bedroom (2BHK) houses for the families who stand to be displaced by the Musi Riverfront Development Project. An order allocating 2BHKs to the oustees is expected to be issued soon.

Various government departments that have carried out surveys on the encroachments along the Musi banks and buffer zone have identified around 10,200 encroachments.

The collectors of Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts will deploy teams from Wednesday which will visit each of the identified structures and counsel the occupants on the project and the need for them to move.

People owning lands in the buffer zone of the river will be compensated as per the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RFCTLARR) Act. Accordingly, they would be offered structural compensation as per RFCTLARR Act, which includes structural value, cost of land if they hold pattas and a 2BHK house. People who have encroached the riverbed and built houses on it will only get a 2BHK house as they are not entitled for compensation.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had categorically stated that all those affected by the project would be rehabilitated as per law and no injustice will be done to them.

Recently, in-charge minister for Hyderabad Ponnam Prabhakar inspected 2BHK colonies at Chanchalguda and Vanasthalipuram and said that the government will ensure justice for the families of those affected by the project. He too stated that those displaced by the project would be provided with 2BHK houses.