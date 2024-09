HYDERABAD: Asserting that no homeless poor should be left on the streets, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday directed officials to ensure that all eligible are given a 2BHK house or some alternative is made for them.

The CM also directed officials to collect details of the eligible poor living in catchment areas of the Musi and water bodies in Greater Hyderabad.

He also instructed officials to identify all lakes and other water bodies within ORR limits and determine their FTL and buffer zones, gather details of encroachments and prepare a comprehensive report.

The CM chaired a review meeting at his residence with officials on the Musi Riverfront Development Project, expansion of Metro Rail and other issues pertaining to Hyderabad.

He instructed the officials to take responsibility for the conservation of lakes and to strictly monitor lakes and nalas to prevent encroachments.

The CM said that CCTV cameras should be installed at all water bodies in the city and linked with the Integrated Command and Control Centre. “There is an imperative need to protect water bodies from encroachments keeping in mind the future needs of the citizens and to prevent natural calamities,” he said.