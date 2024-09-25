BRS MLA Post Pocharam’s departure, who’ll be Banswada BRS in-charge

NIZAMABAD: Ever since former Assembly Speaker and BRS MLA Pocharam Srinivas Reddy defected to the ruling Congress, one topic that is being discussed among the pink party cadre and leaders is the appointment of party in-charge in the Banswada Assembly constituency.

The departure of Srinivas Reddy may have definitely dealt a huge blow to the BRS.

A six-time legislator from Banswada, Srinivas Reddy started his political career with the Congress before shifting his loyalty to the TDP and then to the BRS. It will not be wrong to say that the veteran leader had a virtual monopoly in the segment so much so that when he decided to return to the Congress fold, most of his followers too joined the grand old party. That is one of the reasons for the Congress to reward him with the post of Adviser (Agricultural) to Chief Minister.

Now that Srinivas Reddy left the pink party with his followers, including the second-rung leaders, the BRS is faced with a major challenge of finding a suitable candidate to take his place as the party in-charge in Banswada segment.

The BRS leadership reportedly believes that though a few leaders have left, there are quite a few loyal cadre who can help in rebuilding the party in the constituency.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that Bajireddy Govardhan, another veteran leader who started his political career with the Congress but joined the BRS after formation of Telangana state, is being considered for the post of party in-charge in Banswada. However, it remains to be seen if the party prefers Govardhan as it is said to be discussing other names for the post.

Bajireddy in the mix

