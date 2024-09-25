CM targets Hyderabad's poor with HYDRAA demolitions for not voting congress, claims KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was “demolishing” the lives of poor people in the name of HYDRAA action.

The Sircilla MLA and former minister was addressing the BRS workers in Serilingampally. He said that the BRS will not tolerate if the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) continues to demolish the houses of the poor people.

He also wanted to know why HYDRAA was not demolishing CM’s brother A Tirupathi Reddy’s house, which was built in the buffer zone of Durgam Cheruvu.

Stating that the Congress was destroying Telangana, he said: “If chief minister has guts, he should take action against officials who gave building permissions in FTL and buffer zones of lakes. Isn’t it the previous Congress government that gave building permissions for illegal structures in Hyderabad?”

He alleged that the CM has a grudge against the poor people living in Hyderabad because they did not vote for Congress in the Assembly elections.

“It’s good that N-Convention, owned by actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, has been demolished. But who gave the permission for its construction? The government should also demolish farmhouses belonging to Congress leaders like Patnam Mahender Reddy and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy built in FTL or buffer zones of various lakes,” he said.

“Around 40,000 double bedroom houses, built by our government, are lying vacant,” he said and demanded that the Congress government first allocate them to poor people and demolish their alleged illegal houses later.

CM’s brother collecting ‘Tirupathi Reddy tax’

Alleging that Revanth Reddy’s family was robbing the state, Rama Rao accused chief minister’s brother Tirupathi Reddy of opening a “collection shop” and collecting “Tirupathi Reddy tax” in Serilingampally Assembly constituency.

Referring to the row over BRS MLA Arekapudi Gandhi joining the Congress, he also predicted that Serilingampally segment will soon witness a byelection and asked the pink party cadre to be prepared for the poll.