Congress to hold ‘Meet Your Minister’ to resolve issues of party workers

HYDERABAD: Keeping its promise of being accessible to the party workers, the ruling Congress will be organising the ‘Meet Your Minister’ programme as part of its Praja Palana initiative at Gandhi Bhavan to solve their problems.

To begin with, Medical and Health Minister Damodar Raja Narsimha will meet party workers at the party office from 11 am on Wednesday.

In his maiden speech after taking over as the TPCC president, B Mahesh Kumar Goud asked ministers to make themselves available in the party office so that the party workers and general public would be able to interact with them and pour out their grievances.

He wanted the “Meet Your Minister” programme to be organised twice in a week at Gandhi Bhavan on a roaster basis.

The Congress government has been holding the Praja Palana programme at Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan, formerly known as Pragathi Bhavan, where the officials have been receiving representations from people.

Though ministers attended the programme initially, it is now being run by a dedicated team of officials.

The newly elected TPCC president recognised the need for a forum within the party to address the long pending grievances of the party workers.

How does ‘Meet Your Minister’ work?

According to sources in the Gandhi Bhavan, the minister concerned will receive representations from the party activists as well as general public at Gandhi Bhavan.

The minister will then direct the applications to the departments concerned or would speak to the authorities if it requires immediate attention.

At present, the Congress has not imposed any restrictions on how many activists could make representations to the minister. Sources said that they would streamline the interactions in the coming days.