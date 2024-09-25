Cops under fire for ‘false’ case against eight minors in Hanamkonda

HANAMKONDA: Parents of several children on Tuesday claimed that Subedari police filed a “false case” against eight minors on August 5 based on a “baseless complaint”. The matter came to light on Tuesday after the parents of the wards approached the media seeking justice. The issue is being heavily discussed on social media with many netizens questioning the motives of cops.

According to the parents, their children were playing in front of the Ramnagar Tower Apartments in Hanamkonda on August 5. A police constable, K Raju, who resides in the same apartment complex, had parked a car there. The car, however, does not belong to him. It is reportedly owned by Bethi Anusha, a resident of Jangaon district, sources said.

The parents alleged that Raju used his influence to file a false complaint against their children, accusing them of damaging the car with stones and writing offensive messages about his daughter. Raju claimed that he noticed the damage after returning from his Bonnalu duty. Without conducting a proper inquiry, the Subedari police registered a case, issuing an FIR copy to Raju on the same day, they added.