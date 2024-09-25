Durshed, Gopalpur residents oppose merger with Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR: Asserting that they want to safeguard agriculture and protect rural employment, Durshed and Gopalpur residents are opposing the proposed merger of their villages with the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK). They are planning to form a Joint Action Committee (JAC) to intensify their protests against the move.

The merger was initially suggested by Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, who requested the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department to merge seven villages within 10 km of the district headquarters with the MCK.

Villagers have urged the minister to reconsider the inclusion of Durshed and Gopalpur in the merger. They pointed out that both villages have approximately 1,920 acres of agricultural land, with Gopalpur being particularly known for vegetable cultivation. Moreover, around 1,500 job card holders rely on MGNREGA jobs for livelihood.

Sampath from Durshed said that previous villages merged with the MCK have not seen much development and lack proper roads, drainage systems and adequate drinking water facilities. He is concerned that merging the villages would result in increased taxes on houses and drinking water without proportionate improvements to the quality of life of residents.

Furthermore, the merger poses a threat to agriculture, which serves as the primary source of income and livelihood for many residents, the villagers say, adding that they fear that gradually, agriculture will disappear, leaving them without their main source of sustenance. They cite the example of 13 villages merged with the MCK in 2018, which have yet to witness the expected development.