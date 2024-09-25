Patrolling to be stepped up at Ramappa Temple

MULUGU: Mulugu Superintendent of Police P Shabarish on Tuesday inspected the damage done to the Kakatiya-era Golla Gudi by suspected treasure hunters. The temple, one of the sub-shrines, is located in the Ramappa Temple in Palampet in Venkatapur mandal. It was found dug up by miscreants on Monday.

After making a thorough inspection, he told TNIE that there was no patrolling since the number of visitors was thin on Monday. He, however, said that keeping in view of the vandalism, he would increase night patrolling. He suggested that the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) illuminate the premises, set up cameras and fence out the entire premises.

He said the investigation was going on briskly. “We have constituted two teams to apprehend the culprits who may have dug up the area searching for hidden treasure,” he said

Meanwhile, ASI authorities suspect that a 10-member team was involved in the excavation inside the Golla Gudi. They said the culprits had taken advantage of lack of staff and gained entry into the temple and looked for treasure. “We submitted a report to our office in New Delhi and requested steps for fixing of at least 20 CCTV cameras at the temple,” one official said.