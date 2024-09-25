Tata Motors told to pay Rs 19.45 Lakh for defective Nexon

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-II, Hyderabad has ordered Tata Motors Ltd and three other parties to jointly pay Rs 19.45 lakh, including Rs 2.5 lakh compensation, for delivering a car with a manufacturing defect that caused fire and burn injuries to a motorist.

The complainant, Jonathan Brainard, purchased a Tata Nexon EV car for Rs 16.95 lakh, impressed by its advertised safety features. However, shortly after, he experienced issues with the HV battery pack, which was replaced by the company.

On June 1 of the following year, while driving, Brainard heard a loud explosion and lost control of the car, which then caught fire and crashed into motorist V Balanarsaiah, causing him serious injuries.

The Commission noted that Balanarsaiah incurred hospital expenses of Rs 1.45 lakh. Fire officials indicated that the fire originated electrically from the vehicle’s engine. The evidence submitted by Brainard also suggested the same.

Finding Tata Motors at fault, the court ordered a refund of Rs 16.95 lakh plus 9% interest to Brainard and Rs 2.50 lakh to Balanarsaiah,