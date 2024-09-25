Tension at school after parents accuse teacher of misconduct

KAMAREDDY: Tension prevailed at a school in Kamareddy after news spread like wildfire that a teacher had acted inappropriately with a six-year-old girl student on Tuesday.

Student organisations, child’s parents and relatives gathered on the premises of the school and kept raising slogans demanding that stringent action should be taken against the teacher.

They also demanded action against the school management and the education department officials. The relatives of the child entered into heated arguments with the management on the laxity in security to female students.

As tension escalated with protestors throwing stones injuring Station House Officer of Kamareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy, the police forced shops and other establishments in the vicinity of the school to close.

The police immediately resorted to lathi charge and dispersed the crowd.

Learning about the incident, District SP Ch Sindu Sharma rushed to the school and assured the relatives of the child that the police had already registered a case under POCSO against the teacher. The SP said that the accused person has already been arrested.

According to her, the police received a complaint on Monday from the parents of the six-year-old girl that a teacher had acted inappropriately with her on the school premises on Saturday. Police are also probing if there was any negligence on the part of the management of the school which had led to the occurrence of the incident.

Owaisi demands strict action against culprits

Kamareddy: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday demanded strict action against the PET teacher who allegedly molested a girl in Jeevadan school at Kamareddy. In his post on X, “The district SP responded to my request and assured and assured that stringent action would be taken against all those responsible.”