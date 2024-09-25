Unity will help congress regain hegemony in Adilabad: TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud

ADILABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud on Tuesday vowed to help the Congress regain the prominence the party once held in erstwhile Adilabad district.

Mahesh Kumar, who recently took over the reins of the TPCC, addressed a meeting of Congress leaders and activists from erstwhile Adilabad district at the Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday. “The Congress held sway in Adilabad for decades before it lost ground. This was possible only because the party was united. The party began losing ground only after disunity crept in,” the TPCC chief reportedly said during the meeting. He said that Adilabad district was once a stronghold for the Congress and said that if party members worked together, it could regain its dominance.

Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju, who along with party members from Adilabad, greeted Mahesh Kumar on his appointment. The TPCC chief acknowledged the efforts of Vedma Bojju, noting that the latter’s electoral success was a result of the collective work of party activists and leaders. He reassured the Congress cadre that state and district-level nominated posts would soon be filled, with recognition given to those who have worked diligently for the party.