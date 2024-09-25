Vemulawada temple officials heighten vigil on laddu preparations

KARIMNAGAR: In the wake of Tirumala laddu and ghee supply adulteration issue, authorities at the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple in Vemulawada have increased monitoring of the laddu preparation area (Potu) and the quality of supplies.

Temple Executive Officer (EO) K Vinod Reddy told TNE: “Following government directives, we have stopped purchasing ghee from Karimnagar Milk Producers Company Limited (KMPCL), and are now sourcing it from Vijaya Dairy. The ghee is supplied in 35 kg cans after passing lab tests at a government lab. Previously, ghee from KMPCL was tested at Sircilla before use.”

The temple uses several tons of ghee each month to prepare laddu and other prasadam for Lord Raja Rajeshwara Swamy, with the famous Kalayanam laddu attracting many devotees. General laddus, weighing 100 grams each, are sold at the temple for Rs 20.

In light of recent allegations regarding the ghee used in Tirumala laddus, the temple will continue to send ghee for lab testing. It may also be recalled that the ACB and food safety authorities recently collected ghee samples from the temple’s godown, but the results have not yet been released.