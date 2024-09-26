Agency targeting one community, not effective in Old City: BJP

ADILABAD: Stating that the BJP will continue to fight against the anti-people and anti-farmer policies of the state government, Nirmal legislator A Maheshwar Reddy alleged that the HYDRAA was targeting only one community and it is not effective in the Old City of Hyderabad.

Maheshwar, who is also the BJP’ legislature party leader, made these remarks during a press conference held in Nirmal on Wednesday.

The presser was organised to reveal details of the saffron party’s plan to stage a day-long dharna at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on September 30, demanding the Congress government to fulfil the promises it made to the people of Telangana.

Referring to the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) demolishing illegal structures, he said: “HYDRAA is targeting the properties owned by the Hindus. No such demolitions are taking place in the Old City.” He also alleged that “some people are doing business” in the name of HYDRAA action.

‘Govt duping farmers’

Speaking about the protest his party intends to stage in Hyderabad on September 30, Maheshwar said: “We will keep fighting for the cause of the people. We will fight against the anti-people and anti-farmer policies of the Congress government.”

Speaking specifically about the farm loan waiver scheme, the BJP leader said that the government should extend the scheme benefits to all the farmers. “The government should waive the crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh of all the farmers without imposing any conditions,” he said.