HYDERABAD: Asserting that his government is well aware of the problem of growing unemployment in the state, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday announced that a decision has been made to fill another 35,000 vacancies over the next two to three months. He also said that the Congress government will make efforts to increase the state Budget from present Rs 3 lakh crore to Rs 7 lakh crore in the next four years.

Recalling that his government handed over appointment orders to 30,000 individuals within three months of coming to power, Revanth said that Telangana has witnessed an abnormal increase in unemployment over the last 10 years. “The youth had been deprived of jobs and employment opportunities,” he said.

The chief minister was addressing the gathering after launching a Banking, Finance Services and Insurance (BFSI) skill training programme in Hyderabad. The programme aims to equip job seekers with skills tailored to industry needs.

Admitting that the problem of unemployment will exist even after the government fills two lakh vacancies, he said that this was the reason behind the skill development programmes for job aspirants. “About three lakh students are graduating in the state every year. However, they are not getting job opportunities due to lack of skills to meet the industrial requirements. We held talks with BFSI to provide required skilled workforce to the industries. An action plan was prepared based on the proposals submitted by the BFSI and this skill development programme was devised. The idea is to impart training to students before they complete graduation. With this, the students will get jobs in banking, financial services and insurance sectors after completing the training programme,” the chief minister said.

Recalling that the government was upgrading 65 ITIs into Advanced Technology Centres in collaboration with Tata Technologies, the CM assured that the government will upgrade all ITIs as ATCs in the next two years.