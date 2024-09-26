CM Revanth Reddy orders handover of vacant Dignity houses in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Asking officials why the double-bedroom ‘Dignity’ houses built during the previous BRS government remain vacant, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday instructed them to complete the handover of 25,000 2BHK units to the identified beneficiaries. He also instructed the officials to ensure all basic amenities like water, power and drainage connections were provided to the units before the handover.

Of the around 40,000 completed 2BHK units within GHMC limits, the government has allocated 15,000 houses to the families who stand to be affected by the Musi Riverfront Development Project.

Chairing a review meeting with officials of the Housing department here on Wednesday, the CM asked them why the 2BHK units were not handed over when the beneficiaries were already selected.

During the meeting, he instructed the officials to auction the blocks and houses built under the Rajiv Swagruha scheme. Stating that it was not prudent to keep them vacant for years, he instructed officials to prepare proposals for their auctioning.