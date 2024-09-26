CM Revanth Reddy orders handover of vacant Dignity houses in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Asking officials why the double-bedroom ‘Dignity’ houses built during the previous BRS government remain vacant, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday instructed them to complete the handover of 25,000 2BHK units to the identified beneficiaries. He also instructed the officials to ensure all basic amenities like water, power and drainage connections were provided to the units before the handover.
Of the around 40,000 completed 2BHK units within GHMC limits, the government has allocated 15,000 houses to the families who stand to be affected by the Musi Riverfront Development Project.
Chairing a review meeting with officials of the Housing department here on Wednesday, the CM asked them why the 2BHK units were not handed over when the beneficiaries were already selected.
During the meeting, he instructed the officials to auction the blocks and houses built under the Rajiv Swagruha scheme. Stating that it was not prudent to keep them vacant for years, he instructed officials to prepare proposals for their auctioning.
The CM also directed officials to constitute Indiramma Committees which would select the beneficiaries for the Indiramma Housing Scheme by Dasara. He instructed formulation of modalities for constituting committees at the village, ward, mandal, town, constituency and district levels.
Pointing out that other states were ahead in securing houses from the Union government under the Prime Minister Awaas Yojana, the CM said that Telangana was lagging behind in this regard and instructed the officials to increase efforts for getting more houses sanctioned to the state. He also instructed them to take measures to get the pending dues released from the Centre by giving necessary information on the Indiramma Housing scheme.
When officials said that there would be a shortage of engineers and other staff once construction of a large number of Indiramma houses begins, the CM instructed them to appoint personnel on outsourcing basis.