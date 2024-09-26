Minister Bhatti attends MINExpo, world’s largest mining event

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramaraka has attended the MINExpo, the world’s largest mining event, in Las Vegas, USA where the latest mining innovations, technologies and machinery were showcased.

During his visit, Vikramarka met the management of companies like Komatsu and Caterpillar Inc and took a keen interest in their latest products and machinery. He also met the management of BKT Tyres, as well as the Wirtgen Group, and was briefed on their latest product offerings to the mining industry.

Later, the deputy chief minister met various top-level officials of the US government, including assistant secretary (global markets) Arun Venkataraman, senior policy adviser Olimar Rivera Noa, commercial specialist Shantanu Sarkar, international trade specialist Cornelius Gyamfi, global energy sector lead Derek Schlickeisen and global design and construction trade specialist Jasmine Braswell.

The Deputy CM discussed many aspects with his counterparts of the US delegation, including the importance of sustainability in mining and other operations, growing significance of rare earth metal mining, the strategic partnerships that could be forged while envisaging and building the new Fourth City in Hyderabad, the importance of Hyderabad as an engine of growth for the Telangana Economy, the many positive experiences that have informed the context of American companies in Hyderabad, and the need for strategic cooperation between both the countries.