People pour out their grievances at ‘Meet Your Minister’ programme in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A 35-year-old tribal with his adorable daughter on his shoulder, and his wife in tow, arrived at Gandhi Bhavan from a tribal hamlet in the erstwhile Warangal district.

His two-year-old daughter couldn’t walk due to a neuro-related problem, a congenital disorder. All they wanted was proper medical diagnosis and treatment. They met no less than Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha himself during the “Meet Your Minister” programme. Moved by the condition of the child, the minister immediately called the Niloufer Hospital superintendent and gave directions to extend a better treatment to the child.

There were several people at Gandhi Bhavan making representations to the ministers on their various needs. The ‘Meet Your Minister’ programme is an initiative of TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud.

The grievances ranged from GO 317 transfers, land issues, pleas for housing, requests to lift police cases filed during the BRS regime against Congress workers, pensions, among others. Some of the complainants queued up at the party office since 6 am. The party has allowed its activists and common public without any discrimination. The issues which can be solved with official intervention were addressed instantly, while the other grievances were taken for consideration. On his first day at the “Meet Your Minister” progarmme, Rajanarsimha received as many as 208 representations.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahesh said that “Meet Your Minister” will be a continuous process. He said that the people can submit representation pertaining to any government department. He added that the Gandhi Bhavan staff will segregate the representations and forward them to the ministers or departments concerned.