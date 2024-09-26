President to address NALSAR convocation on September 28 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) University of Law, Hyderabad, has announced that it will host its 21st Annual Convocation on Saturday, September 28.

Sources said that President of India Droupadi Murmu will be present at the occasion and deliver the convocation address. Besides her, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Verma, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Justice PS Narasimha will also be present at the occasion.

Chancellor of NALSAR University of Law Justice Alok Aradhe will preside over the convocation ceremony. While Vice Chancellor Prof Srikrishna Deva Rao will present the university’s annual report, Prof N Vasanthi will lead the convocation procession.

It has been reported that over 50 gold medals will be presented to the successful candidates on the occasion. Moreover, degrees in LLM, BA LLB honours, MBA and various other courses will be presented to the concerned candidates.