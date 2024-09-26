Telangana: Doctors flag rising retinal vision impairment

HYDERABAD: Doctors emphasised the urgent need to prioritise retinal health in India, given the country’s over 100 million diabetic and aging population.

During a roundtable discussion on the socio-economic burden of retinal vision impairment, ophthalmologists addressed several issues related to vision loss and diseases, on the occasion of World Retina Day.

They noted that the contribution of retinal disorders to blindness in India has risen from 4.7% in 2010 to 8% in 2019. India is home to one-third of the world’s blind population, with over 11 million affected by retinal conditions, including 3.88 million suffering from diabetic macular edema (DME) and neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD).

Dr Raja Narayanan, Network Director at Anant Bajaj Retina Institute, LV Prasad Eye Institute, stated: “Both DME and nAMD are vision-threatening conditions that require early diagnosis and timely treatment. Fortunately, specialised injections can preserve eyesight. Vision loss has significant consequences not only for patients but also for their families, creating emotional, social, and economic burdens. By embracing innovations in drugs and devices, we can navigate the complexities of treating retinal conditions and ensure optimal outcomes for our patients.”

Doctors further highlighted that advanced treatment options targeting both Ang-2 and VEGF-A pathways can stabilise blood vessels, reduce inflammation, and prevent abnormal growth, significantly enhancing disease control and maintaining vision.