Telangana HC tells state govt to fix FTL of Pedda Cheruvu within six months

HYDERABAD: In a significant development, the Telangana High Court has directed the state government to finalise the Full Tank Level (FTL) of the Ramanthapur Pedda Cheruvu and issue a formal notification within six months.

The decision comes as part of a long-standing legal dispute surrounding the preservation and protection of lakes in Hyderabad, with the Ramanthapur Pedda Cheruvu at the centre of the issue.

Before issuing the final notification, the court ordered that all affected individuals, including 152 petitioners whose houses and residential complexes are located within the proposed FTL, be given a hearing within three weeks. These residents, hailing from Habsiguda, Nallakunta, and Ramanthapur, fear demolition by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) due to the potential encroachments within the FTL. The court emphasised the need for these hearings before any final action is taken.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Sreenivas Rao was adjudicating a 2005 writ petition, which stemmed from a letter written by Dr K L Vyas, a retired professor and former head of the Hindi Department at Osmania University. Dr Vyas’s letter highlighted the alarming degradation of Hyderabad’s lakes, which were once vital for the city’s water supply but have since been reduced in number due to neglect and illegal encroachments. The letter noted that out of the 532 lakes that once existed in Hyderabad, only 170 remain, exacerbating the city’s water crisis.