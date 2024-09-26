‘Victims’ vent anger at HYDRAA for demolishing houses built with government nod

SANGAREDDY: Residents of Ameenpur are seething with anger at the demolitions carried out by HYDRAA, questioning the agency how it could pull down their buildings for which clearances were given by the authorities themselves.

People wonder why the government is acting post-haste in demolishing the houses as though those who constructed them were criminals. They say that they were not at fault since all the clearances were given by the officials.

“They (authorities) approved our layouts, issued permission for constructions, registered our property, gave power and water connections. How can they now say the buildings are illegal?” a victim asked.

Those who lost their houses say that many of them had come from various districts like Karimnagar or far-off places like Odisha and Tamil Nadu and constructed houses here.

“Since Sunday morning till late into the night, the authorities relentlessly demolished 16 villas in Patelguda and three apartments in Kistareddypet under Ameenpur Municipal limits with vengeance. The officials and the people’s representatives should be held accountable as it was the government which gave all the clearances,” Satyanarayana, one of the victims, said.

He has migrated from Tamil Nadu and settled here. He spent about Rs 70 lakh to build his house. Satyanarayana performed “griha pravesham” (housewarming ceremony) only last week and it’s now in shambles. “Even the mango leaves we had tied to our house for the housewarming ceremony were still fresh and intact,” he said.