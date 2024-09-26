Wet days to continue till October 1; IMD yellow alert for today

HYDERABAD: The state is expected to experience light to moderate rains or thundershowers until October 1 and a yellow alert has been issued for heavy rains and thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 km/h for all districts.

Short, intense rain spells along with thunderstorms hit several parts of the city on Wednesday afternoon.

Heavy rains were also recorded in Adilabad, Jagtial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mahbubnagar, Mancherial, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Vikrarabad, Mulugu, Hanamkonda and Rangareddy.

Highest rainfall in the state was recorded at 123.3 mm in Mulugu, followed by 56.5 mm at Suryapet and 46 mm in Adilabad, according to TGDPS reports. Within the city limits, Miyapur recorded the highest rainfall at 19 mm.

The IMD reported that a low-pressure area over the Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off the coasts of north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha has moved west-northwest and has become less marked. However, the associated cyclonic circulation now lies over south Chhattisgarh and extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level, tilting southward with height.

Over the next 48 hours, the city will experience light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (30-40 kmph). Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31°C and 23°C respectively.