Controlled implosion razes four storey building in seconds, owner expresses frustration over official

SANGAREDDY: A four-storey building constructed on the FTL of Pedda Cheruvu in Malkapur village of Kondapur mandal was demolished on Thursday, using implosion, a controlled process that uses explosives to weaken and collapse a structure into itself.

Recently, District Collector Valluru Kranthi ordered an inquiry upon discovering that the building was built on the FTL of the lake years ago with the assistance of certain officials. Following an investigation by the Revenue and Irrigation officials, a report revealed that the building was built on the FTL and the collector ordered the demolition of the structure.

During the explosion, a stone was dislodged and struck Gopal, a home guard on duty at the site, resulting in a severed head injury. He was taken to Sangareddy government hospital and then later shifted to AIG hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment.

The building was constructed by Narsimulu, from Hyderabad, who claimed to have purchased the land in 2011 under the impression that it was legal property.

Narsimulu alleged that he built the four-storey structure on a 200-yard plot without being informed by authorities that it was located in the FTL.

The property owner expressed frustration over the demolition, asserting that it was unjust to take such action after thirteen years of investment totalling nearly Rs 6 crore without prior notification.