ED raids Telangana minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy's properties linked to Raghava Constructions

HYDERABAD: Enforcement Directorate officials carried out searches in Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy’s residence and his owned company Raghava Constructions and Infra offices located in Banjarahills, Hyderabad on Friday.

The sources of the agency stated that 16 teams of ED officials are conducting raids in Ministers residence and Raghav company MD and Directors residences and offices in limits of Jubilee Hills.

On other side, the agency officials are also conducting searches in Minister’s residence at Khammam district headquarters.

The sources said that the ED Delhi zonal officials are conducting raids in Ministers residence and there is no information to Hyderabad zonal officials.

There is discussion among Congress cadre and leaders circle the Raghava constructions who got Narayanapet-Kodangal lift irrigation project in recently. The sources said that the raids related earlier issues where the agency conducted before the Assembly Elections.