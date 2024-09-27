Locals against HYDRAA survey in Hyderabad, threaten to end lives

HYDERABAD: Amid the ongoing demolition drive of HYDRAA in various parts of the city, the residents of the Musi River Catchment areas expressed dismay over the authorities conducting surveys in the area. The residents are reportedly warning that they will end their lives if they are forced out of their houses.

“Come what may, we will not move out of our houses. We will ignite our bodies to mark the protest against the authorities and protect our properties,” a large number of residents said, adding “Despite possessing valid documents, and having constructed our houses with our hard-earned money, the authorities are still forcing us out.”

“We had thought after Revanth Reddy becomes the chief minister, our lives would become better. However, looking at his actions, he seems to be heartless,” they expressed.

A few people also appealed to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to intervene and direct the chief minister to stop this eviction programme against the impoverished families.

On Thursday, the survey teams also visited KCR Nagar in Ramanthapur to gather details on houses built in the catchment area, sparking outrage among the residents. “As the state government is hellbent on displacing us, the future looks bleak and there is no scope to live, the only solution for us is to end our lives by igniting ourselves,” a resident said.

Another resident lamentably asked, “How can I make a livelihood if the government displaces us and gives us a 2BHK apartment in a far-off place where there is no way to earn or launch a business?”

It is alleged that the HYDRAA authorities give assurances to these people and later throw them out on the roads. Residents said nobody comes to look after them after they are thrown out.