Minister Jupally: A new era for Talangana's tourism sector around the corner

HYDERABAD: Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Thursday shared the state government’s plans for revitalising the tourism sector in Telangana.
In an exclusive chat with TNIE, Krishna Rao revealed that a new Tourism Policy would be introduced next month, offering incentives and subsidies for private sector collaborations aimed at developing tourism infrastructure under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.
The minister also announced that the state would soon formulate its first-ever cultural and heritage policy, with the focus firmly on preserving Telangana’s rich historical legacy. He highlighted the state’s abundant heritage sites, monuments and temples, along with natural attractions like Nagarjunasagar and Srisailam, which offer huge potential for tourism development.
Criticising the previous government for neglecting the tourism sector, he said that there was a lack of basic facilities and services for visitors, including guides and interpreters. “The Congress government has prioritised tourism and is working to develop and promote tourist spots across the state,” the minister said.
Drawing comparisons to international tourism hubs such as Malaysia, Singapore and Dubai, he pointed out that despite lacking heritage sites, these countries have thrived through focused tourism strategies.
“With its wealth of heritage and natural attractions, Telangana has the potential to become a top destination for both domestic and international tourists,” the minister said.
Stating that many existing tourism properties remain underutilised, he said that the government aims to develop them to generate revenue. “Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is fully committed to the development of tourism, providing continuous support and guidance to the department,” Krishna Rao said.
He said that with the cooperation of the Union government, Telangana is also working on developing iconic tourist destinations such as the Buddha Vanam at Nagarjunasagar, Nallamala-Somasila, Ramappa and Kaleshwaram-Manthani. “Projects are underway to create a temple circuit, ecotourism circuit and tribal tourism circuit to attract a diverse range of visitors,” the minister said.
Krishna Rao also highlighted plans to position Telangana as a wedding destination and to develop river cruises, water sports, trekking, and rock climbing activities. “There is huge potential in these areas, and we are making concerted efforts to turn the state into a preferred destination for adventure and experiential tourism,” he said.