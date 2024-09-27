Minister Jupally: A new era for Talangana's tourism sector around the corner

HYDERABAD: Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Thursday shared the state government’s plans for revitalising the tourism sector in Telangana.

In an exclusive chat with TNIE, Krishna Rao revealed that a new Tourism Policy would be introduced next month, offering incentives and subsidies for private sector collaborations aimed at developing tourism infrastructure under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The minister also announced that the state would soon formulate its first-ever cultural and heritage policy, with the focus firmly on preserving Telangana’s rich historical legacy. He highlighted the state’s abundant heritage sites, monuments and temples, along with natural attractions like Nagarjunasagar and Srisailam, which offer huge potential for tourism development.

Criticising the previous government for neglecting the tourism sector, he said that there was a lack of basic facilities and services for visitors, including guides and interpreters. “The Congress government has prioritised tourism and is working to develop and promote tourist spots across the state,” the minister said.